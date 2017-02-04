 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW3:00 PM - 4:00 PMYour Life, Unlimited
www.cjob.com

Cab Driver Injured In Elmwood Shooting: Unicity
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG – The president of Unicity Taxi said one of his drivers was shot in the shoulder early Sunday morning, when a car cornered a cab at an Elmwood intersection. Gurmail Mangat  with Unicity Taxi said the driver of one...
Read More
Investigation Into “A Dog’s Purpose” Finds No Animals Harmed In Making Of Film
9 hours ago
WINNIPEG - According to the American Humane Society, an independent investigation into the film shot...
Read More
Winnipeggers Walk For Human Rights Following Trump Travel Ban And Quebec Shooting
11 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered at The Forks Saturday to walk around the Canadian Museum...
Read More
Winnipeg Mayor Planning Human Rights March
Feb 04, 2017
WINNIPEG - Mayor Brian Bowman has planned a march for human rights at the Forks. The move comes...
Read More
HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
Feb 04, 2017
WINNIPEG- The Health Sciences Centre Foundation met and surpassed their donation goal during the "Bringing...
Read More
Health Minister Hopes to Directly Address Manitoba Man's Huge Medical Bill
Feb 03, 2017
WINNIPEG - A Manitoba man who's dealing with a medical bill of $118,000 due to emergency surgery he...
Read More

More News

It’s Time To Talk About It

The Difference Between Terrorism and Hate Crime
Jan 31, 2017
The Quebec City Mosque shooting and the Donald Trump ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations...
Read More
Meet the Future Leaders of Manitoba
Jan 30, 2017
The three winners of last Thursday's Future Leaders of Manitoba Awards joined me in studio today. All...
Read More

Winnipeg Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Feature Poll

Should Winnipeg become a sanctuary city for undocumented migrants?
View Results
Voting ends: Feb. 6, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

National News

Toronto

Shots fired at a passing vehicle in Etobicoke
6 minutes ago
Deadly avalanches in Afghanistan kill over 50 people in three days
2 hours ago
Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA
6 hours ago
Trump Administration denied reinstatement of travel ban by U.S. Court of Appeals
7 hours ago

Edmonton

Heavy snowfall slams southwestern Alberta
19 minutes ago
Oilers outlast Habs in SO
28 minutes ago
Assault at youth ranch has Mounties on the hunt
4 hours ago
Alberta Beach garage fire leaves one hospitalized
13 hours ago

Calgary

Snow route parking ban for Calgary in effect Monday
1 hour ago
Trump administration could mean bad news for Canadian resource sector
22 hours ago
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect for much of southern Alberta
Feb 04, 2017
Flames edge Devils in overtime 4-3
Feb 04, 2017

Vancouver

Break from the snow today, but more for Monday
3 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks lose again at home, to Minnesota Wild
13 hours ago
Lawyers band together, seek stories to battle Trump travel ban
18 hours ago
Community voices concern over Vancouver's Chinatown development plan
20 hours ago

Entertainment News

Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage for surprise appearance in Toronto
Feb 03, 2017
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...
Read More
Angelina Jolie pens op-ed amidst Donald Trump’s travel ban controversy
Feb 03, 2017
Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to voice outrage following the implementation of Donald Trump’s...
Read More
NFL Players Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Ahead of Super Bowl 51
Feb 03, 2017
  The big game is finally here, Super Bowl Sunday is THIS weekend!     And...
Read More

More Entertainment News

Trending

680 CJOB Media

680 CJOB Social