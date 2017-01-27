 Skip to Content
Former Refugee Living In Winnipeg On Trump’s Travel Ban
2 hours ago
WINNIPEG — A former refugee living in Winnipeg said he is no longer able to visit his sister and other family in the U.S.A. after the announcement of Donald Trump’s travel ban. In his first week in office, Trump issued a four-month...
Car Crashes Through Restaurant For Second Time In Six Months
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG — The owner of Sonya’s restaurant is looking to fix the giant hole left in his wall, after...
Winnipeggers urging dog owners to clean up
11 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Dog owners are out enjoying the warmer temperatures in Winnipeg, but according to some...
Former Winnipeg Police Chief turns in to Author
11 hours ago
The former Police Chief for the Winnipeg Police Service, Devon Clunis, traded his badge in for a pencil...
Man in Custody After Trying to Steal Fire Truck
Jan 27, 2017
WINNIPEG - Police confirm they detained a man Friday afternoon at Portage and Sherbrook for trying to...
Sheegl, Katz Horrified Over RCMP Allegations
Jan 27, 2017
WINNIPEG – The lawyer that represents both former CAO Phil Sheegl and former mayor Sam Katz is speaking...
Currier: Putting A Stop To Fake News
Jan 26, 2017
With journalism undergoing much public scrutiny and some self examination I thought it might be useful...
Currier: Make Music Matter
Jan 24, 2017
Some among us are prepared to risk their personal safety and mental health in order to serve others....
Toronto

Petition calling on UK to disallow Trump to make a state visit reaches massive numbers
2 hours ago
German police find 6 teenagers dead in a garden house
4 hours ago
Toronto Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault investigation near Yonge and Steeles
8 hours ago
Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal at Australian Open to win men's title
10 hours ago

Edmonton

Edmonton man denied entry to flight to United States
15 minutes ago
Telephone town halls planned for budget input from Albertans
1 hour ago
ETS Driver attacked Friday afternoon
2 hours ago
Alberta sees New Year spike in flu outbreaks
4 hours ago

Calgary

Alberta biomedical engineer with Canadian permanent resident card denied entry to U.S.
53 minutes ago
Police Seek Assistance in Finding Missing 65 Year Old Man
15 hours ago
Dual Canadian Citizens not Affected by U.S. Travel Ban
19 hours ago
Man missing after vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Canmore
23 hours ago

Vancouver

National science event coming to Terry Fox Secondary to celebrate Canada’s 150th
37 minutes ago
B.C. to lift foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits
2 hours ago
Jenny Kwan calls for emergency debate over Donald Trump’s ‘alarming actions’
3 hours ago
Search for missing 20-year-old hiker continues in Nanaimo
4 hours ago

Entertainment News

Eddie Redmayne Will Voice The 'Fantastic Beasts' Audio Book
Jan 27, 2017
  The world fell back in love with the wizarding world when Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
Read More
Mood boosters: Top tips to lift your spirits in 15 minutes
Jan 27, 2017
The winter blues are real. And no one would blame you for wanting to hole up at home and eat your way...
Read More
Vin Diesel Has Pretty Much Confirmed A 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Groot Spinoff
Jan 27, 2017
  Let's be real for a minute, Groot was one of the best things about Guardians of the Galaxy.   ...
Read More

