WATCH: Quebec City Mosque Left With Blood Stains After Deadly Shooting
1 hour ago
There are large bullet holes in the walls, several broken windows and blood stains smeared on the walls and the carpet. “It’s our heart, this mosque, this mosque is the heart of our community here. We are attacked in our heart,”...
Heart and Stroke Foundation Calling for Ban on Food Advertising Targeting Kids
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Are your kids eating healthy enough foods? Canada's Heart and Stroke Foundation says they...
Old Hell's Angels Club House Up for Sale
37 minutes ago
WINNIPEG - The old Hells Angels club house on Scotia Street is up for sale. It's been fully renovated...
A Tale of Two Januaries
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Now that we're into colder weather again, we should look back on the last couple of weeks...
Jets Open Road Trip With 5-3 Win
15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets knew they had to come out with a high intensity game after the All-Star...
Brian Pallister says he will not apologize for ‘race war’ comment on night hunting
17 hours ago
WATCH: Premier Brian Pallister said his comments about "race wars" and night hunting were taken out...
The Difference Between Terrorism and Hate Crime
22 hours ago
The Quebec City Mosque shooting and the Donald Trump ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations...
Meet the Future Leaders of Manitoba
Jan 30, 2017
The three winners of last Thursday's Future Leaders of Manitoba Awards joined me in studio today. All...
Should the federal government ban the marketing of unhealthy food and drinks to kids?
Trudeau not proceeding with electoral reform
56 minutes ago
Eight people charged in 'Project High Class' break and enter investigation
1 hour ago
Parents urging Toronto city council not to slash child care grants
4 hours ago
Rob Stewart, Toronto ‘Sharkwater’ filmmaker and conservationist, missing off Florida coast
Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting
16 minutes ago
Trudeau says electoral reform no longer on the table
1 hour ago
EPSB trustees vote to give themselves $6,000 raise
1 hour ago
Alberta’s non-partisan child deaths review panel meets for 1st time Wednesday
Alberta’s chief medical examiner to testify in Douglas Garland murder trial
1 hour ago
12 Street Zoo Bridge will be torn down earlier than expected
2 hours ago
Alberta’s non-partisan child deaths review panel meets for 1st time Wednesday
2 hours ago
Bathroom scale smashing kicks off Eating Disorders Awareness Week
VSB looking into retired teachers to address class size and composition
22 minutes ago
Three arrests following major drug seizure in Surrey
25 minutes ago
Justin Trudeau abandons long-held promise of electoral reform
49 minutes ago
BUSINESS REPORT: Apple is sitting on a hoard of cash with nowhere to put it
The Westminster Dog Show is now including cats
1 hour ago
As epic feuds go, none is as acrimonious or unrelenting as the dog-cat vendetta. Stuck in a bitter...
Corinne From The Bachelor Stopped By Ellen's Show To TELL ALL
1 hour ago
Oh Corinne! One of the women fighting for the love of this season's Bachelor...Nick! She has a nanny...claims...
Jon Stewart mocks President Trump's executive orders on 'The Late Show'
1 hour ago
Jon Stewart stopped by Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on Tuesday night to assess the first 10 days...
