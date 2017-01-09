 Skip to Content
Bombers Keep Adams In The Family
36 minutes ago
Winnipeg - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Receiver Darvin Adams to a 3 year deal through the 2019 season. Adams was scheduled to become a free agent on February 14th and was near the top of GM Kyle Walter's "to do list'...
Approval Rating For Mayor Bowman Down From Last Summer
1 hour ago
WINNIPEG - A lot of Winnipeggers still approve of the job Mayor Brian Bowman is doing but not as many...
New Trial For Suspect In Candace Derksen Murder Begins Monday
32 minutes ago
WINNIPEG - The Candace Derksen murder case is back in court Monday, more than 30 years after her murder. A...
Warmer Temperatures In Winnipeg Might Cause Dangerous Roadways
13 hours ago
WINNIPEG — A welcomed blast of warm temperatures hitting Winnipeg could bring with it a dangerous...
Man Stable After Overnight Stabbing
16 hours ago
  A 21-year-old man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed at a party early this morning. It...
Fire Crews Battle Blaze Near Polo Park
15 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Fire crews were busy Sunday morning battling an ongoing blaze in the Polo Park area. Officials...
Currier: Former Bomber CFO is new Siloam Mission CEO
Jan 09, 2017
Former Winnipeg Football Club CFO Jim Bell is back in the public eye. Bell has taken over as the new...
Currier: Has The Bear Clan Reached a Pivotal Moment?
Jan 03, 2017
He's sacrificed a solid livelihood in favour of serving his community. James Favel of the Bear Clan...
Should the Canadian government do more to close the wealth gap? (The two richest Canadians have the same amount of wealth as the poorest 30 per cent of the country combined.)
