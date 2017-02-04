3 hours ago
WINNIPEG – The president of Unicity Taxi said one of his drivers was shot in the shoulder early Sunday morning, when a car cornered a cab at an Elmwood intersection. Gurmail Mangat with Unicity Taxi said the driver of one...
9 hours ago
WINNIPEG - According to the American Humane Society, an independent investigation into the film shot...
11 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered at The Forks Saturday to walk around the Canadian Museum...
Feb 04, 2017
WINNIPEG - Mayor Brian Bowman has planned a march for human rights at the Forks. The move comes...
Feb 04, 2017
WINNIPEG- The Health Sciences Centre Foundation met and surpassed their donation goal during the "Bringing...
Feb 03, 2017
WINNIPEG - A Manitoba man who's dealing with a medical bill of $118,000 due to emergency surgery he...
It’s Time To Talk About It
Jan 31, 2017
The Quebec City Mosque shooting and the Donald Trump ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations...
Jan 30, 2017
The three winners of last Thursday's Future Leaders of Manitoba Awards joined me in studio today. All...
Winnipeg Traffic
Feature Poll
Should Winnipeg become a sanctuary city for undocumented migrants?
Voting ends: Feb. 6, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
National News
Toronto
Edmonton
Oilers outlast Habs in SO
28 minutes ago
Calgary
Vancouver
Entertainment News
Feb 03, 2017
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...
Feb 03, 2017
Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to voice outrage following the implementation of Donald Trump’s...
Feb 03, 2017
The big game is finally here, Super Bowl Sunday is THIS weekend! And...