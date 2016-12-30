 Skip to Content
472 Tickets Handed Out In Winnipeg Residential Parking Ban
9 hours ago
WINNIPEG – The city handed out 472 tickets during the recent residential parking ban. The ban was lifted this morning after being put in place to deal with the major dump of snow on Boxing Day. Crews are continuing to clear...
Canada-Wide Warrant Issued for High Risk Sex Offender
Dec 30, 2016
WINNIPEG - Rainie James Semple, also known as Rene James Everett, 43, is a convicted sex offender and...
RCMP Searching for Man in Thompson
Dec 30, 2016
THOMPSON - RCMP in Thompson are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 67-year-old man. Campbell...
Three Arrested For Violent Robbery On Selkirk
Dec 30, 2016
WINNIPEG - Three men are behind bars after allegedly robbing two suites at a Selkirk Avenue building. Around...
Province Announces Wait Times Task Force
Dec 30, 2016
WINNIPEG - The provincial government is following through on a major campaign promise: to try and cut...
Some Stolen Hockey Sticks For Cooper Nemeth Memorial Bench Found
Dec 30, 2016
WINNIPEG — There is some good news after hockey sticks intended to honour Cooper Nemeth were stolen...
It’s Time To Talk About It

Geoff Currier with Ron James
Dec 29, 2016
Veteran comedian Ron James spent some time chatting with me about his annual New Year's special, life...
Currier: Scrutiny For The Trudeau Foundation
Dec 14, 2016
The Trudeau Foundation has come under some scrutiny of late. I spoke to Aaron Wudrick of the Canadian...
National News

Toronto

Iconic discount store Honest Ed's closes on Saturday after 68 years
13 hours ago
New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square ring in 2017
14 hours ago
East end shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries
17 hours ago
UPDATE: SIU on scene after two vehicle crash in Brampton
18 hours ago

Edmonton

Oilers fall 3-2 in shootout to Canucks
1 hour ago
Mustard Seed hosts NYE celebration
6 hours ago
QE2 still slippery, but conditions improving
10 hours ago
Oilers end 2016 versus Canucks
13 hours ago

Calgary

Flames defeat Coyotes 4-2
2 hours ago
35 killed at Istanbul NYE celebration
7 hours ago
Pilot arrested after being found impaired before departure
11 hours ago
Canada wins Spengler Cup
17 hours ago

Vancouver

North Shore Rescue activated for two skiers on Mount Seymour
4 hours ago
New payday loan borrowing rates come into effect for 2017
5 hours ago
North Shore Rescue says calls for 2016 down slightly from record year in 2015
6 hours ago
Numbers down for Operation Red Nose
6 hours ago

Entertainment News

Throwback: Carrie Fisher Presents Debbie Reynolds with SAG Lifetime Achievement Award
Dec 30, 2016
This bittersweet video has resurfaced and it is beautiful but heart breaking at the same time
Mannequin Challenge---IN SPACE!
Dec 30, 2016
The original Mannequin Challenge... TIME OUT! Only if you could do that in real life. That...
10 best on-screen New Year's Eve kisses
Dec 30, 2016
As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, many people search for the all-important New Year's...
