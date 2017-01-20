4 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Thousands of people in Winnipeg showed solidarity with men and women worldwide taking part in the Women’s March Saturday. It was a sight many likely had never seen inside Portage Place Shopping Centre on Saturday...
4 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Potholes o' plenty are popping up all over the place in The Peg thanks to this mild weather. They...
6 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Both the river skating trails and on-land rinks at The Forks been closed due to warm weather...
23 hours ago
WINNIPEG — The future of the land that Kapyong Barracks sits on is still unknown, but the buildings...
Jan 20, 2017
VIRDEN - Premier Brian Pallister is in hot water after making a few comments on night hunting. Specifically,...
Jan 20, 2017
WINNIPEG - Manitoba businesses who trade heavily with the United States are watching with cautious optimism...
It’s Time To Talk About It
Jan 19, 2017
The man many consider to be the front runner to replace Stephen Harper as leader of the Conservative...
Jan 17, 2017
How safe is your job? None of us can answer that question with absolute certainty but there's a good...
Winnipeg Traffic
Feature Poll
National News
Toronto
Calgary
Vancouver
Entertainment News
Jan 20, 2017
Winter sports are not for everybody... But what if I told you,...
Jan 20, 2017
Usually when something seems too good to be true that means it is. J.K. Rowling shut down...
Jan 20, 2017
The 1988 Bette Midler movie Beaches has long been a staple "chick flick," or so they're called, and...
Trending
More
LISTEN: Potholes in January?
Manitoba Town Adds Beet Juice To Road Salt Mix
UPDATE: Anthony Henday Drive closed due to crashes as dense fog rolls over Edmonton
Manitoba Premier Says Night Hunting Creating 'Race War'
Manitoba Businesses Cautiously Optimistic as Donald Trump Becomes 45th US President