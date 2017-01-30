1 hour ago
There are large bullet holes in the walls, several broken windows and blood stains smeared on the walls and the carpet. “It’s our heart, this mosque, this mosque is the heart of our community here. We are attacked in our heart,”...
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Are your kids eating healthy enough foods? Canada's Heart and Stroke Foundation says they...
37 minutes ago
WINNIPEG - The old Hells Angels club house on Scotia Street is up for sale. It's been fully renovated...
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Now that we're into colder weather again, we should look back on the last couple of weeks...
15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets knew they had to come out with a high intensity game after the All-Star...
17 hours ago
WATCH: Premier Brian Pallister said his comments about "race wars" and night hunting were taken out...
It’s Time To Talk About It
22 hours ago
The Quebec City Mosque shooting and the Donald Trump ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations...
Jan 30, 2017
The three winners of last Thursday's Future Leaders of Manitoba Awards joined me in studio today. All...
Winnipeg Traffic
Feature Poll
Should the federal government ban the marketing of unhealthy food and drinks to kids?
Voting ends: Feb. 1, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
National News
Toronto
Edmonton
Calgary
Vancouver
Entertainment News
1 hour ago
As epic feuds go, none is as acrimonious or unrelenting as the dog-cat vendetta. Stuck in a bitter...
1 hour ago
Oh Corinne! One of the women fighting for the love of this season's Bachelor...Nick! She has a nanny...claims...
1 hour ago
Jon Stewart stopped by Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on Tuesday night to assess the first 10 days...