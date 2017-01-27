2 hours ago
WINNIPEG — A former refugee living in Winnipeg said he is no longer able to visit his sister and other family in the U.S.A. after the announcement of Donald Trump’s travel ban. In his first week in office, Trump issued a four-month...
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG — The owner of Sonya’s restaurant is looking to fix the giant hole left in his wall, after...
11 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Dog owners are out enjoying the warmer temperatures in Winnipeg, but according to some...
11 hours ago
The former Police Chief for the Winnipeg Police Service, Devon Clunis, traded his badge in for a pencil...
Jan 27, 2017
WINNIPEG - Police confirm they detained a man Friday afternoon at Portage and Sherbrook for trying to...
Jan 27, 2017
WINNIPEG – The lawyer that represents both former CAO Phil Sheegl and former mayor Sam Katz is speaking...
Jan 26, 2017
With journalism undergoing much public scrutiny and some self examination I thought it might be useful...
Jan 24, 2017
Some among us are prepared to risk their personal safety and mental health in order to serve others....
Jan 27, 2017
The world fell back in love with the wizarding world when Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
Jan 27, 2017
The winter blues are real. And no one would blame you for wanting to hole up at home and eat your way...
Jan 27, 2017
Let's be real for a minute, Groot was one of the best things about Guardians of the Galaxy. ...