 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMackling and Megarry
www.cjob.com

Police Seize Dangerous Explosives from North End House
1 hour ago
WINNIPEG - Police aren't ruling out the chance street gangs are involved, after discovering dangerous mining explosives in the city. Police seized some of the emulsion explosives from a home on College Avenue in North End on Friday. They...
Read More
River Trails Officially Open
48 minutes ago
WINNIPEG - The river trail at the Forks officially opens for skating Monday afternoon. This is the...
Read More
Tabby Kitten and Christmas Gifts Stolen From Brandon Homes
26 minutes ago
BRANDON - Police are looking into two residential break-ins that took place over the weekend and in...
Read More
Trial Underway for 2013 Double Homicide in Wolseley
2 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Two decomposed bodies found in a house in Wolseley are at the heart of a murder trial beginning...
Read More
Sherbrook Pool Reopening After Years of Costly Repairs
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG — More than four years after closing down for repairs, Winnipeg’s oldest swimming pool...
Read More
NDP MLA Kevin Chief Officially Resigns
3 hours ago
WINNIPEG - It's official... Kevin Chief has left politics. The popular NDP MLA handed in his formal...
Read More

More News

previous next
   

It’s Time To Talk About It

Currier: Former Bomber CFO is new Siloam Mission CEO
5 hours ago
Former Winnipeg Football Club CFO Jim Bell is back in the public eye. Bell has taken over as the new...
Read More
Currier: Has The Bear Clan Reached a Pivotal Moment?
Jan 03, 2017
He's sacrificed a solid livelihood in favour of serving his community. James Favel of the Bear Clan...
Read More

Winnipeg Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Feature Poll

Ten years ago today, Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone. Could you go a week without yours?
View Results
Voting ends: Jan. 9, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

National News

Toronto

Police hunt for suspect after Orlando cop fatally shot outside a Walmart
1 hour ago
WATCH: 401 pileup near Bowmanville captured on video
2 hours ago
Shots fired in Etobicoke
2 hours ago
Man wanted in robbery and assault of sex worker
2 hours ago

Edmonton

Oilers assign Puljujarvi to AHL, waive goalie Gustavsson
2 hours ago
Family forgives dog owners as Alberta boy recovers from attack in hospital
3 hours ago
St. Albert mayor confident major strides can be made on joint transit
6 hours ago
Westboro Elementary school closed Monday
14 hours ago

Calgary

CBE set to open three schools in coming weeks
15 minutes ago
U of C seeks input on draft Sexual Violence Policy
37 minutes ago
Province seeks input in electoral boundaries review
1 hour ago
RCMP find missing 11-year-old boy from Sunchild First Nation
1 hour ago

Vancouver

Soldiers leaving military need more support: Canadian Forces ombudsman
6 minutes ago
Langley School District moving quickly to hire more teachers
1 hour ago
Vancouver Police investigating possible targeted shooting
4 hours ago
Cold snap continues; causes school closures
5 hours ago

Entertainment News

Jim Carrey joins rocker Alice Cooper for NYE benefit concert
36 minutes ago
While it was Mariah Carey’s cringe-inducing lip-sync fail on New Year’s Eve that made headlines,...
Read More
Meet the 1.5 tonne unmanned drone capable of flying a human being at nearly 200 kph
48 minutes ago
After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it can finally get its 1.5 tonne people-carrying drone off...
Read More
WATCH: Man captures moment tractor-trailer crashes into vehicles on Highway 401
54 minutes ago
A chilling video posted on social media captured the moment a tractor-trailer collided into multiple...
Read More

More Entertainment News

Trending

680 CJOB Media

680 CJOB Social