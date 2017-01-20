 Skip to Content
Thousands of Winnipeggers join in Women’s March on Washington
4 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Thousands of people in Winnipeg showed solidarity with men and women worldwide taking part in the Women’s March Saturday. It was a sight many likely had never seen inside Portage Place Shopping Centre on Saturday...
LISTEN: Potholes in January?
4 hours ago
WINNIPEG - Potholes o' plenty are popping up all over the place in The Peg thanks to this mild weather. They...
Skating Trails Closed At The Forks Due To Warm Weather
6 hours ago
WINNIPEG — Both the river skating trails and on-land rinks at The Forks been closed due to warm weather...
Winnipeg’s Kapyong Barracks Set To Be Demolished: DND
23 hours ago
WINNIPEG — The future of the land that Kapyong Barracks sits on is still unknown, but the buildings...
Manitoba Premier Says Night Hunting Creating 'Race War'
Jan 20, 2017
VIRDEN - Premier Brian Pallister is in hot water after making a few comments on night hunting. Specifically,...
Manitoba Businesses Cautiously Optimistic as Donald Trump Becomes 45th US President
Jan 20, 2017
WINNIPEG - Manitoba businesses who trade heavily with the United States are watching with cautious optimism...
It’s Time To Talk About It

Currier w/ Regina MP Andrew Scheer
Jan 19, 2017
The man many consider to be the front runner to replace Stephen Harper as leader of the Conservative...
Currier: How Safe Is Your Job?
Jan 17, 2017
How safe is your job? None of us can answer that question with absolute certainty but there's a good...
National News

Toronto

Toronto Police seek public assistance in locating missing 64-year-old man
4 hours ago
Fog Advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
4 hours ago
Blue Jays hold news conference to announce signing of Jose Bautista
5 hours ago
Thousands of people at Queens Park Saturday in support of women’s rights
7 hours ago

Edmonton

Hendricks to play 500th game, LB gets start as Oilers visit Flames
1 hour ago
Dr. David Swann speaks on children in care
1 hour ago
Around 2,000 gathered at Edmonton Women's March
1 hour ago
Homicide detectives called in after suspicious death at home near Commonwealth Stadium
7 hours ago

Calgary

Police search for suspect after Okotoks pet store vandalized
1 hour ago
Estimated 3000 show up for Women's March in Calgary
3 hours ago
Police searching for three in relation to violent home robbery
Jan 21, 2017
Man in serious, but stable condition in hospital after Rundle stabbing
Jan 21, 2017

Vancouver

MLA questions Christy Clark’s motive for stopping controversial stipend
51 minutes ago
BUSINESS REPORT: Inauguration day won’t likely calm volatile markets
7 hours ago
Thousands march in Vancouver for women’s rights, demonstrate against Trump administration
9 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing East Vancouver senior found safe
16 hours ago

Entertainment News

[WATCH] Ice Dragon Boating Is Canada's Newest Winter Passtime
Jan 20, 2017
  Winter sports are not for everybody...     But what if I told you,...
J.K. Rowling Shuts Down 'Cursed Child' Film Trilogy Rumours
Jan 20, 2017
  Usually when something seems too good to be true that means it is. J.K. Rowling shut down...
'Beaches' Lifetime movie: 2017 remake puts new spin on old classic
Jan 20, 2017
The 1988 Bette Midler movie Beaches has long been a staple "chick flick," or so they're called, and...
